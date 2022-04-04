Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Photronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 26th.

NASDAQ PLAB opened at $16.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Photronics has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $20.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.79 and a 200-day moving average of $16.18. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.94.

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $189.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.10 million. Photronics had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Photronics will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Photronics news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $36,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 18,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total transaction of $357,657.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,494 shares of company stock worth $1,322,845. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Photronics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 147,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Photronics by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 73,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Photronics by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Photronics by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Photronics by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

