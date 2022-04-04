Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) PT Lowered to GBX 780

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Barclays from GBX 804 ($10.53) to GBX 780 ($10.22) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 770 ($10.09) target price on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Phoenix Group to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.48) price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Phoenix Group from GBX 795 ($10.41) to GBX 750 ($9.82) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 815 ($10.68) price objective on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 783 ($10.26).

Shares of PHNX opened at GBX 621.60 ($8.14) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £6.21 billion and a PE ratio of -7.19. Phoenix Group has a 52-week low of GBX 559.20 ($7.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 764.37 ($10.01). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 640.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 648.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.88, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.23.

In other news, insider Kory Sorenson purchased 140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 670 ($8.78) per share, for a total transaction of £938 ($1,228.71). Also, insider Nicholas Lyons acquired 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 686 ($8.99) per share, with a total value of £20,237 ($26,509.04). Insiders have acquired a total of 4,874 shares of company stock valued at $3,234,284 over the last three months.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services segments. The UK Heritage segment accepts incremental premiums on in-force policies. The UK Open segment offers workplace pensions and self-invested personal pensions products under the SunLife brand.

