Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho lifted their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

Get Phillips 66 Partners alerts:

Shares of PSXP stock opened at $42.01 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.47. Phillips 66 Partners has a twelve month low of $28.43 and a twelve month high of $46.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Phillips 66 Partners ( NYSE:PSXP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 43.61% and a net margin of 41.90%. The company had revenue of $503.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 Partners will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark Haney bought 1,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.53 per share, for a total transaction of $72,272.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 180,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,503,000 after acquiring an additional 15,490 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,066,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,475,000 after purchasing an additional 372,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 17.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.