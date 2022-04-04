Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 95.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 10,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.6% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $96.78 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.64 and a 12 month high of $112.48. The stock has a market cap of $150.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.01.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 106.51% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.76%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.11.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

