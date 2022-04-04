PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PGT Innovations from $26.00 to $21.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

PGTI traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.03. 2,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,629. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. PGT Innovations has a 1-year low of $17.57 and a 1-year high of $28.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87 and a beta of 1.42.

PGT Innovations ( NYSE:PGTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $304.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. PGT Innovations’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $42,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $106,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $232,070 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in PGT Innovations by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 67.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 140.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in PGT Innovations by 540.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

