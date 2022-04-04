Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by ARGA Investment Management LP

ARGA Investment Management LP decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,999 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $51.57 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.76 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.31. The firm has a market cap of $291.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

