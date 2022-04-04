Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Price Target Cut to GBX 430 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 555 ($7.27) to GBX 430 ($5.63) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 570 ($7.47) price target on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.89) price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 517.86 ($6.78).

Shares of LON PETS traded down GBX 7.60 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 355.60 ($4.66). The company had a trading volume of 624,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.13, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 387.76. Pets at Home Group has a 12 month low of GBX 330 ($4.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 524.50 ($6.87). The company has a market cap of £1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73.

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including cat litters, collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

