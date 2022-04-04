PetroShale (CVE:PSH) Given a C$1.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

National Bankshares set a C$1.00 price objective on PetroShale (CVE:PSH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of PetroShale from C$1.25 to C$1.35 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Haywood Securities lifted their price target on shares of PetroShale from C$0.60 to C$1.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$1.00 price target on shares of PetroShale and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of PetroShale stock opened at C$0.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$540.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -410.00. PetroShale has a 12-month low of C$0.19 and a 12-month high of C$0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.12, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.83.

PetroShale Inc, an independent oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil-weighted assets primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. The company holds approximately 8,218 net acres of land in Middle Bakken, Three Forks Benches, Pronghorn/Sanish, and Lodgepole.

