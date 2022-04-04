Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Stock Holdings Decreased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $4,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TLK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $322,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 11,707 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 48,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 23,276 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. 5.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk stock opened at $31.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.71. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 52-week low of $20.44 and a 52-week high of $32.75.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.

