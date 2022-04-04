Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Perion Network from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Perion Network from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Perion Network in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perion Network from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Perion Network has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.14.

Get Perion Network alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PERI opened at $22.88 on Thursday. Perion Network has a twelve month low of $13.75 and a twelve month high of $33.09. The company has a market capitalization of $999.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.54.

Perion Network ( NASDAQ:PERI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Perion Network had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $157.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Perion Network will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. 51.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Perion Network (Get Rating)

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.