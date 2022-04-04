Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the food distribution company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Performance Food Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. CL King began coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial began coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.40.

NYSE PFGC opened at $50.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.98. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $38.82 and a twelve month high of $59.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 203.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.51.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The food distribution company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 3,983 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $202,734.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total transaction of $528,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,483 shares of company stock valued at $752,580 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,624 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,700 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,679 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

