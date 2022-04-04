People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded People’s United Financial from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, People’s United Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Shares of NASDAQ PBCT opened at $19.41 on Thursday. People’s United Financial has a 12 month low of $15.18 and a 12 month high of $21.98. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.96.

People’s United Financial ( NASDAQ:PBCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 30.32%. The firm had revenue of $461.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. People’s United Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that People’s United Financial will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is an increase from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is currently 52.90%.

In other news, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 302,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $5,986,100.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in People’s United Financial by 10.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 138,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 13,596 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in People’s United Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,125,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,352,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,461,000 after purchasing an additional 430,958 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 55,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

