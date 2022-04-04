Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) versus Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Critical Analysis

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Rating) and Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Peoples Financial Services and Hawthorn Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peoples Financial Services 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hawthorn Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Peoples Financial Services presently has a consensus price target of $57.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.41%. Given Peoples Financial Services’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Peoples Financial Services is more favorable than Hawthorn Bancshares.

Volatility and Risk

Peoples Financial Services has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hawthorn Bancshares has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Peoples Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Hawthorn Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Peoples Financial Services pays out 25.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hawthorn Bancshares pays out 17.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Peoples Financial Services has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Hawthorn Bancshares has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.1% of Peoples Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.9% of Hawthorn Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Peoples Financial Services shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of Hawthorn Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Peoples Financial Services and Hawthorn Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peoples Financial Services $119.69 million 2.98 $43.52 million $6.03 8.26 Hawthorn Bancshares $80.84 million 2.14 $22.52 million $3.40 7.69

Peoples Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than Hawthorn Bancshares. Hawthorn Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Peoples Financial Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Peoples Financial Services and Hawthorn Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peoples Financial Services 36.36% 10.36% 1.08% Hawthorn Bancshares 27.86% 16.22% 1.28%

Summary

Peoples Financial Services beats Hawthorn Bancshares on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Peoples Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co., which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It offers home equity loans and lines of credit, construction, commercial and other non-residential real estate loans, consumer loans, multifamily mortgage loans and other loans. The company also offers deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts. Peoples Financial Services was founded on February 6, 1986 and is headquartered in Scranton, PA.

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards. In addition, it provides trust services that include estate planning, investment, and asset management services; and cash management, safety deposit box, brokerage, and Internet banking services. The company operates through 23 banking offices in Missouri communities, Jefferson City, Columbia, Clinton, Warsaw, Springfield, St. Louis, and the greater Kansas City metropolitan area. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Jefferson City, Missouri.

