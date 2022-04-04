PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

PNNT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of PennantPark Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PennantPark Investment currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNNT opened at $7.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.53 and its 200 day moving average is $7.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $535.06 million, a P/E ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.75. PennantPark Investment has a fifty-two week low of $5.74 and a fifty-two week high of $7.99.

PennantPark Investment ( NASDAQ:PNNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $28.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.21 million. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 132.66% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PennantPark Investment will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. This is a boost from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 30.94%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in PennantPark Investment by 295.3% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,843 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8,847 shares during the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in PennantPark Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 25.0% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 19,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

