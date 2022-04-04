Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Pear Therapeutics Inc. is involved in developing and commercializing software-based medicines, called prescription digital therapeutics. The company’s principal pipeline of products include reset(R), for the treatment of substance use disorder, reSET-O(R), for the treatment of opioid use disorder and Somryst(R) for the treatment of chronic insomnia. Pear Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Thimble Point Acquisition Corp., is based in BOSTON. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Pear Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Pear Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Pear Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Pear Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Pear Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEAR opened at $5.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.33. Pear Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $14.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pear Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in Pear Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pear Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, EDBI Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $2,644,000.

Pear Therapeutics, Inc engages in developing and commercializing software-based medicines. The company has a pipeline of products and product candidates across therapeutic areas, including severe psychiatric and neurologic conditions. Its products include PearConnect, a patient service center for prescription digital therapeutics; reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder; and Somryst for the treatment of chronic insomnia.

