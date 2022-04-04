PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Shares of PCTI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.64. The company had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,814. PCTEL has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $7.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.85 and its 200-day moving average is $5.44. The company has a market capitalization of $85.00 million, a P/E ratio of 462.46 and a beta of 0.35.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. PCTEL had a return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $26.01 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. PCTEL’s dividend payout ratio is 2,202.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PCTEL by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 431,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in PCTEL by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 269,470 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PCTEL by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 7,789 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in PCTEL in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in PCTEL in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. 54.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PCTEL

PCTEL, Inc engages in the provision of antennas and wireless network testing solutions. It designs and manufactures precision antennas and provides test and measurement products that improve the performance of wireless networks globally. The firm’s products include combination antennas, WiFi/Bluetooth/BLE, LMR/TETRA/P25, /GNSS/GPS, cellular(5G, LTE, CBRS, 3G, 2G), custom antennas, and Mounts, Cable, and Accessories.

