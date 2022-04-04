PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of PayPal from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $217.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $342.00 to $245.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $195.23.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $116.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.97. PayPal has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The company has a market capitalization of $135.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.29.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total value of $527,823.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 7,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $124.57 per share, for a total transaction of $995,812.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 203.6% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

