Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 455.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,931 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Paychex were worth $7,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,409,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,419,596,000 after purchasing an additional 297,980 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 3.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,863,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $770,457,000 after purchasing an additional 220,600 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,918,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,234,000 after purchasing an additional 42,299 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,512,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,497,000 after purchasing an additional 38,014 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.7% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,394,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,298,000 after purchasing an additional 61,860 shares during the period. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $139.31. 2,742,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,961,589. The company has a market capitalization of $50.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.40. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.74 and a 1 year high of $140.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.40%.

A number of research firms have commented on PAYX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Bank of America raised Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.27.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

