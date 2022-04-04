Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PKOH. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Park-Ohio from $20.00 to $15.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Park-Ohio from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Park-Ohio from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.25.

PKOH stock opened at $12.69 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.73 and its 200-day moving average is $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Park-Ohio has a twelve month low of $12.62 and a twelve month high of $38.50.

Park-Ohio ( NASDAQ:PKOH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.96). Park-Ohio had a negative return on equity of 4.19% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Park-Ohio will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 196.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 6,847 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 536,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,362,000 after buying an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after buying an additional 7,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 190,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

