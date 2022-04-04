Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $154.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PZZA. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $106.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -5,340.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01. Papa John’s International has a twelve month low of $88.04 and a twelve month high of $140.68.

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 73.09% and a net margin of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $528.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Papa John’s International will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Papa John’s International during the first quarter worth about $138,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 6,314 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 25.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 170.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Papa John’s International by 11.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

