Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Hits New 1-Year High at $24.80

Shares of Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.80 and last traded at $24.40, with a volume of 6545 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.07.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pampa Energía from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pampa Energía in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.75.

Pampa Energía ( NYSE:PAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.12). Pampa Energía had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 18.43%. The business had revenue of $406.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.46 million. Equities analysts predict that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 283.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 11.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new position in Pampa Energía during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Pampa Energía Company Profile (NYSE:PAM)

Pampa EnergÃ­a SA, an integrated power company, engages in the generation and transmission of electricity in Argentina. It operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. The company generates electricity through combined thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

