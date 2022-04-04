Pallapay (PALLA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $547,956.00

Pallapay (PALLA) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Pallapay has a market capitalization of $16.05 million and $547,956.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pallapay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0262 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pallapay has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002204 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00048125 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,422.98 or 0.07542453 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,595.30 or 1.00468238 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00046159 BTC.

Pallapay’s total supply is 1,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 612,579,581 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pallapay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pallapay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pallapay using one of the exchanges listed above.

