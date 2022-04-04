PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PAGS. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.46.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

PagSeguro Digital stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.52. 3,323,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,951,708. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.60. PagSeguro Digital has a 1-year low of $11.76 and a 1-year high of $61.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGS. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 98.8% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 17.4% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 1.8% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 35,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 77.1% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. 56.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.