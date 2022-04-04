Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PACB. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pacific Biosciences of California presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACB opened at $9.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.42. Pacific Biosciences of California has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $37.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 15.01 and a current ratio of 15.36.

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 138.85% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. The business had revenue of $36.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kathy Ordonez sold 3,280 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $37,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Fromen sold 19,720 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $281,996.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,664 shares of company stock valued at $945,255 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TFC Financial Management boosted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 714.3% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 222.2% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

