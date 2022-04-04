Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) Holdings Raised by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 664,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 229,417 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF were worth $17,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PTBD. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PTBD opened at $24.25 on Monday. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $27.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.35 and a 200-day moving average of $26.36.

