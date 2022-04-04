PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,289 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of PACCAR worth $17,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Claris Advisors LLC MO acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $847,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,461,000. Highview Capital Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,425,000. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 87,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,720,000 after acquiring an additional 21,511 shares in the last quarter. 63.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total transaction of $1,369,947.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alison J. Carnwath sold 29,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $2,693,236.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,647,589. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on PACCAR from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.23.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $85.22 on Monday. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $97.56. The stock has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.93 and a 200-day moving average of $88.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.50.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

About PACCAR (Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.