PAC Protocol (PAC) One Day Volume Tops $74,852.00

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 4th. In the last week, PAC Protocol has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. PAC Protocol has a total market capitalization of $21.33 million and $74,852.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAC Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004107 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000511 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000115 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00011651 BTC.

PAC Protocol Coin Profile

PAC Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 16,023,129,470 coins and its circulating supply is 16,375,030,891 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

PAC Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAC Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAC Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

