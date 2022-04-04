Oxygen (OXY) One Day Trading Volume Hits $519,462.00

Oxygen (OXY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Over the last seven days, Oxygen has traded down 9.7% against the dollar. One Oxygen coin can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000801 BTC on exchanges. Oxygen has a total market cap of $16.54 million and $519,462.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006179 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000075 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Coin Profile

Oxygen (OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,299,061 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Oxygen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxygen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxygen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

