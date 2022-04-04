Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) to Issue Dividend of $0.41

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.4109 per share on Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DNNGY opened at $41.03 on Monday. Ørsted A/S has a one year low of $32.96 and a one year high of $56.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.40.

A number of research analysts have commented on DNNGY shares. HSBC cut shares of Ørsted A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ørsted A/S from 590.00 to 610.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 720.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Ørsted A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 760.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ørsted A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $747.50.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

