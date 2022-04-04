Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Price Target Raised to 610.00

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from 590.00 to 610.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ørsted A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, January 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. HSBC cut shares of Ørsted A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Ørsted A/S from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a 720.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ørsted A/S from 1,000.00 to 900.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $747.50.

Shares of DNNGY stock opened at $41.03 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.40. Ørsted A/S has a 52 week low of $32.96 and a 52 week high of $56.75.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4109 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 1%.

Ørsted A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

