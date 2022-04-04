Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

ORA has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ormat Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ormat Technologies has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.20.

Shares of NYSE:ORA traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.54. 17,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,849. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.46. Ormat Technologies has a 1-year low of $60.32 and a 1-year high of $82.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.91.

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $191.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 43.64%.

In other news, Director Stanley Stern sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $606,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 39.1% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,055,817 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $202,605,000 after purchasing an additional 858,550 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ormat Technologies by 1,168.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 738,866 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $51,373,000 after purchasing an additional 680,613 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,161,167 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $167,191,000 after acquiring an additional 506,010 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 121.4% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 704,143 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,321,000 after acquiring an additional 386,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Ormat Technologies by 61.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 941,666 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $62,006,000 after buying an additional 359,961 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

