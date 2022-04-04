Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Orion Office REIT Inc (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 51,233 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 683,625 shares.The stock last traded at $14.19 and had previously closed at $14.31.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.
About Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL)
Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of office buildings. Orion Office REIT is based in SAN DIEGO.
