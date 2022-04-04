Orient Walt Market Cap Hits $808,711.42 (HTDF)

Orient Walt (HTDF) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Orient Walt coin can currently be bought for $0.0087 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orient Walt has a market capitalization of $808,711.42 and $34,050.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Orient Walt has traded down 21.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00048388 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,517.20 or 0.07522250 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,642.20 or 0.99753935 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00046939 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Orient Walt Coin Profile

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. Orient Walt’s official website is www.orientwalt.com . Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

Orient Walt Coin Trading

