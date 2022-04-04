Orchard Therapeutics’ (ORTX) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen cut shares of Orchard Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Orchard Therapeutics from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Orchard Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Orchard Therapeutics stock opened at $0.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.39. Orchard Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $7.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a current ratio of 6.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $862,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,078,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 326,207 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,310,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 9,867.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 13,124 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.15% of the company’s stock.

Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.

