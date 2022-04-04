Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Stock Rating Lowered by Cowen

Cowen lowered shares of Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on ORTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orchard Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Orchard Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.25.
NASDAQ:ORTX opened at $0.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a current ratio of 6.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.39. Orchard Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $7.35.
About Orchard Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.
