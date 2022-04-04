Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Stock Rating Lowered by Cowen

Cowen lowered shares of Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ORTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orchard Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Orchard Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.25.

Get Orchard Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:ORTX opened at $0.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a current ratio of 6.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.39. Orchard Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $7.35.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORTX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 21.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 4,862 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 368.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 67,205 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 9,867.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 13,124 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 43.4% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,078,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after buying an additional 326,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 20.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 142,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 24,272 shares in the last quarter. 58.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Orchard Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orchard Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchard Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.