OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

OSUR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on OraSure Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded OraSure Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

OraSure Technologies stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,908. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. OraSure Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $13.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.11.

OraSure Technologies ( NASDAQ:OSUR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $63.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that OraSure Technologies will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSUR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in OraSure Technologies by 20.0% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 12,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 733,274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 78,969 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company's principal products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

