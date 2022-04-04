Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of OGEN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.38. 23,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,266,092. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.41. Oragenics has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $1.15.

Oragenics, Inc is focused on the creation of the Terra CoV-2 vaccine candidate to combat the novel coronavirus pandemic and the further development of effective treatments for novel antibiotics against infectious disease. The Company is dedicated to the development and commercialization of a vaccine candidate providing specific immunity from novel coronavirus.

