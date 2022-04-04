Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of OGEN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.38. 23,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,266,092. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.41. Oragenics has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $1.15.
