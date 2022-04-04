Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $87.00 price objective on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JMP Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 11th. DZ Bank raised Oracle from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Oracle from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.09.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $82.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $218.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.51. Oracle has a 1-year low of $70.23 and a 1-year high of $106.34.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.04%.

In related news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leo H. Evart Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,317,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its position in Oracle by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 17,031 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. First International Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $380,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,360,000. Finally, American Trust acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

