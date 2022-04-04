Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,474 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $331,932,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Oracle by 564.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,862,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $336,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Oracle by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,602 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,526,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Oracle by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,852,777 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $801,266,000 after acquiring an additional 928,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ORCL stock traded up $1.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $83.97. 304,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,450,434. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $70.23 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The company has a market capitalization of $224.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.51.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 49.04%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays set a $82.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.09.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

