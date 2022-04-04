Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Trading Down 4.6%

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) fell 4.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.37 and last traded at $27.39. 29,910 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 780,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.72.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $927.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.68 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Option Care Health news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $157,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $456,120. 47.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPCH. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 16.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 483.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the third quarter worth about $197,000. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

