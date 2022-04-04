Oppenheimer Lowers UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Price Target to $35.00

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer from $56.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of UiPath from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst says his price target cut reflects his updated discount cash flow model, but he also recommends that investors take advantage of the broad weakness that has impacted software as an attractive buying opportunity to buy UiPath for its long-term compounding growth story. Tillman further points to the company’s record net new ARR, constructive Q4 outlook, and a variety of new innovations in the pipeline such as automation bots for Mac users, multi-cloud multi-platform capabilities, automation cloud traction, and task/process mining. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of UiPath from $57.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of UiPath from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of UiPath from $86.00 to $69.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of UiPath from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.27.

Shares of PATH stock opened at $22.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.23. UiPath has a 52 week low of $20.53 and a 52 week high of $90.00.

UiPath ( NASDAQ:PATH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The healthcare company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. UiPath had a negative net margin of 58.91% and a negative return on equity of 21.28%. The firm had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.25 million. UiPath’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that UiPath will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $71,066.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rich Wong sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $2,835,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,521 shares of company stock worth $5,729,067 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATH. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in UiPath during the second quarter valued at $4,636,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in UiPath during the second quarter valued at $98,102,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in UiPath during the second quarter valued at $431,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in UiPath during the third quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in UiPath during the third quarter valued at $109,000. 51.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

