Ontology (ONT) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $59.36 Million

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Over the last week, Ontology has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00001419 BTC on exchanges. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $573.07 million and $59.36 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.71 or 0.00211732 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001037 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00035913 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00025646 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.81 or 0.00422119 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ontology is ont.io . Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

