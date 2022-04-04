OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Shares Up 10.5%

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) shares shot up 10.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.54 and last traded at $1.53. 56,584 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,947,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OCFT. HSBC cut shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, OneConnect Financial Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.57 and its 200 day moving average is $2.49.

OneConnect Financial Technology ( NYSE:OCFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $200.24 million for the quarter. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 29.06% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. On average, analysts forecast that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCFT. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 5,335.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 20,275 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 764.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 137,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 121,973 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 113,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 28,377 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 1,118.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 670,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,065,000 after acquiring an additional 615,933 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 364.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 334,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 262,759 shares during the last quarter. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

