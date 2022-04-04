One Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

One Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,248,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 17,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 100,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,623,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $75.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.71. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12-month low of $69.51 and a 12-month high of $78.43.

