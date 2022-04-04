One Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

One Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000. One Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF alerts:

XHE opened at $114.46 on Monday. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a twelve month low of $95.75 and a twelve month high of $133.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.59.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.