One Capital Management LLC Makes New $405,000 Investment in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

One Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 247,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,978,000 after buying an additional 115,848 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 137,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after buying an additional 60,213 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 158,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,310,000 after purchasing an additional 39,566 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 374.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 38,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 179.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 48,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 31,017 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF stock opened at $50.21 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 1 year low of $43.62 and a 1 year high of $51.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.77.
