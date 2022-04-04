One Capital Management LLC Invests $220,000 in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

One Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EAGG. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,989,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,664,000 after buying an additional 721,160 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,662,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,663,000 after purchasing an additional 582,092 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 277.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 337,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,581,000 after purchasing an additional 247,864 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $6,521,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4,639.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 102,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,633,000 after purchasing an additional 99,892 shares during the period.

EAGG opened at $51.43 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.08. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $51.04 and a 52 week high of $56.08.

