OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on OncoSec Medical from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

ONCS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.18. 1,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,127. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.31. OncoSec Medical has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $5.55.

OncoSec Medical ( NASDAQ:ONCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). As a group, research analysts anticipate that OncoSec Medical will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONCS. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in OncoSec Medical in the second quarter worth $56,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in OncoSec Medical in the third quarter worth $53,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in OncoSec Medical by 33.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 245,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 61,689 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OncoSec Medical in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in OncoSec Medical by 86.8% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 49,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the period. 16.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OncoSec Medical, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on designing, developing and commercializing therapies and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and to guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate, ImmunoPulse IL-12, uses an electroporation device, with the aim of reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

