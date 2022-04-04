Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI) & Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG) Financial Review

Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) and Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Oncology Institute and Skylight Health Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncology Institute N/A 78.66% 7.84% Skylight Health Group -52.41% -53.09% -35.94%

This is a summary of current recommendations for Oncology Institute and Skylight Health Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oncology Institute 0 0 0 0 N/A Skylight Health Group 0 1 4 0 2.80

Skylight Health Group has a consensus price target of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 386.73%. Given Skylight Health Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Skylight Health Group is more favorable than Oncology Institute.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Skylight Health Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Oncology Institute and Skylight Health Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncology Institute $203.00 million 2.58 -$10.93 million N/A N/A Skylight Health Group $9.81 million 4.54 -$7.08 million ($0.25) -4.52

Skylight Health Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Oncology Institute.

Summary

Skylight Health Group beats Oncology Institute on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oncology Institute (Get Rating)

The Oncology Institute is involved in providing value-based oncology care. The Oncology Institute, formerly known as DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

About Skylight Health Group (Get Rating)

Skylight Health Group, Inc. is a healthcare services and technology company that works to impact patient health outcomes. The company operates a United States health network that comprises of physical multi-disciplinary medical clinics providing a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health and laboratory & diagnostic testing. It owns and operates a proprietary electronic health record system that supports the delivery of care to patients via telemedicine and other remote monitoring system integrations. The company primarily operates an insurable fee-for-service model contracting with Medicare, Medicaid and other commercial payors. It also offers a disruptive subscription-based telemedicine service for the un & under-insured population who have limited access to urgent care due to cost. Skylight Health Group was founded by Pradyum Sekar and Kashaf Qureshi in 2014 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

