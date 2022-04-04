OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of OMQS stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $7.15. The company had a trading volume of 52,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,756. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. OMNIQ has a twelve month low of $4.35 and a twelve month high of $16.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OMNIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OMNIQ stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of OMNIQ Corp. ( OTCMKTS:OMQS Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.16% of OMNIQ at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

OMNIQ Company Profile

OMNIQ Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based solutions in the United States. The company offers computer vision image processing-based solutions using AI technology to deliver data collection, and real time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic and parking management, and access control applications.

